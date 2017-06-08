Caught on camera: Mountain lion attacks deer in N. California

(WARNING: Video may be considered graphic by some viewers.)
KRCR reports Randy Spade captured footage of a mountain lion attacking a wild deer on a ranch in French Gulch, a small town in Shasta County.
The video shows the big cat silently stalking the unsuspecting deer while it was drinking from a trough. The mountain lion suddenly leaps onto the deer, killing it in moments.
According to a California Fish and Wildlife Biologist, the attack was “impressive.”
“To just see the eyes on the lion in the background and just how quickly it moved in on the deer and took it down was the impressive part,” CDFW biologist Jennifer Carlson said.
Carlson added while mountain lions are not uncommon in the region, the threat to human life is low.