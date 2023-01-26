More than $14k donated to former Grants Pass Fire lieutenant battling ALS

Posted by Anthony Carter January 25, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Donations are pouring in for a former Grants Pass Fire Rescue lieutenant who is battling ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Former lieutenant Cory Fox was diagnosed with the disease, following his retirement in 2020.

Fox said he is in a temporary power chair, and has limited mobility in his arms and legs.

Medical costs including transports have been increasing, and the family said its exceeding their means.

Since launching a Go-Fund-Me page late Tuesday night, donors have helped raise more than $16,000 – just shy of its $20,000 goal.

Fox was with GPFR over the past 25 years.

“I’ve always been the one to help people,” Fox told NBC5 Wednesday. “Being on this side of it is very humbling and out of the norm for me.” 

More information about Fox’s battle, including the link to donate can be found here: Turnout for Cory

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Tags:
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content