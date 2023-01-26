More than $14k donated to former Grants Pass Fire lieutenant battling ALS

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Donations are pouring in for a former Grants Pass Fire Rescue lieutenant who is battling ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Former lieutenant Cory Fox was diagnosed with the disease, following his retirement in 2020.

Fox said he is in a temporary power chair, and has limited mobility in his arms and legs.

Medical costs including transports have been increasing, and the family said its exceeding their means.

Since launching a Go-Fund-Me page late Tuesday night, donors have helped raise more than $16,000 – just shy of its $20,000 goal.

Fox was with GPFR over the past 25 years.

“I’ve always been the one to help people,” Fox told NBC5 Wednesday. “Being on this side of it is very humbling and out of the norm for me.”

More information about Fox’s battle, including the link to donate can be found here: Turnout for Cory

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.