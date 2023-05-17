Grants Pass police officer details encounter with potential alligator

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police captured what appears to be an alligator in Grants Pass on Monday.

The three foot long crocodile species as, Grants Pass police described it, was found in someone’s driveway.

It’s not something you would typically find in this part of the country, but GPPD was able to capture the reptile.

GPPD and ODFW were unable to say if this was an alligator, but it is a crocodile-like species.

On Monday, police received a call about the animal near foundry street in Grants Pass.

Two officers responded.

Taking matters into their own hands, they used tools to get it off the street.

“From childhood education, watching animal shows, knew that if we tapped it’s mouth shut it would keep us and everyone else a little bit safer,” GPPD officer Jonah Kopp said. “We utilized the catch pole. We were able to take it safely into our protective custody.”

Officer Kopp said it took only a few minutes for them to get a hold of the reptile.

It’s unknown how it got out, but GPPD said they talked to the owner of the animal.

They were reminded that any crocodile species used as a pet is prohibited under city code.

Kopp said an animal rescue in Salem will take custody of it.

One neighbor told me she was shocked to learn the reptile was found on her street.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.