Josephine County hosts summit on opioid prevention and awareness

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – ‘Josephine County Prevention’ hosting an ‘Opioid Prevention Summit’ Tuesday.

The summit was organized to create awareness and take action about opioids in our community.

Several speakers, including Grants Pass police chief Warren Hensman and Albany police lieutenant Robert Hayes presented information about the opioid crisis.

Hayes is part of ‘Tall Cop Says Stop,’ an organization visiting places around the country to discuss emerging drug trends.

“We want to save lives,” he said. “Unfortunately sometimes it starts with the kiddos. It doesn’t happen at the age of 40. Sometimes it does, but a lot of times it’s happening at a young age. So if we can educate adults, educate youth to prevent and save lives.”

He said the goal is to let the public know about the dangers of fentanyl, plus the signs and symptoms that comes opioid use.

If you’d like to help Josephine County Prevention with ideas on ways to create awareness about opioid use, they have a form to fill out on their website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.