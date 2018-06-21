Grants Pass police work to ID armed robbery suspect

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to identify a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Grants Pass.

The Grants Pass Department of Public safety said at about 8:30 Thursday morning, a man walked into the A1 Market on NE 7th Street and pointed a firearm at a clerk’s face, demanding cash from the register.

According to police, the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled southbound on B Street.

Police said they couldn’t find the suspect—who is considered armed and dangerous—after the robbery. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.

