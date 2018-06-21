Firework sales start this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Beginning Saturday, June 23, firework sales begin—but it’s up to you to make sure your city allows them.
Oregon law prohibits the possession, use, or sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground.
Fire officials want to remind you that anyone who misuses fireworks or allows fireworks to cause damage could be hit with a bill for fire suppression costs or other damage.
Parents are also liable for fireworks damage caused by their kids.