Grants Pass School District adopts new inclusion resolution

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School District is working to add more protections for educators in the district.

School board members voted unanimously to approve a new inclusion resolution Tuesday night.

Resolution 2324-02 replaces the old Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion resolution passed by the district in 2021.

Board members say this resolution places a larger emphasis on protecting educators, involving the family in a student’s education, and rejecting group judgmentalism.

In 2021, former Grants Pass School District educators Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart were fired for using district equipment for a personal project.

The educators were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet.

Both were later reinstated, leading to a large walkout of Grants Pass High School students in protest.

Medart still works for the school district.

The school board says the new resolution goes into effect immediately.

