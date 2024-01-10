New Chief of Police in Gold Beach

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Gold Beach is welcoming a new Chief of Police.

Chief Joel Hensley, a Gold Beach native, tells us his top priorities as a new chief are community needs and safety.

Hensley started at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and has worked in patrol, investigations and corrections before being elected to chief. Hensley worked as a Jail Commander where he was promoted to Lieutenant.

Chief Hensley says he is confident in his team and feels supported by his Gold Beach community.

