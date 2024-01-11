Pacific Power rate increase highlights energy assistance programs

With Pacific Power increasing rates by an average just over 12% this year, Jackson County non-profit ACCESS says there are programs in place to help.

ACCESS offers an energy assistance program for low-income households in Jackson County.

It says eligible households can receive a one-time payment toward their energy bill without having to be at risk of disconnection.

ACCESS’s Chief Operations and Housing Manager Joe Vollmar says it’s really easy for families to get the funds once approved.

“Once we get all of the documentation that we need to provide them energy assistance, we actually make a pledge to the utility right at that moment,” Vollmar said. “So the utility then knows that payment is coming. The utility will actually credit their account.”

Vollmar says even if you don’t live in Jackson County, utility companies and community outreach programs are available all across Oregon and California to help qualifying families.

Klamath and Lake Community Action Services offers energy assistance on a first come, first serve basis to qualifying households who submit applications within a given time frame. The next round of applications opens this summer.

In Josephine County, United Community Action Network can offer to help pay your utility bill if you are about to lose utilities you cannot pay for. UCAN says even if you aren’t in a home, you may qualify to get help paying for propane.

Pacific Power even offers payment assistance programs for low income households in both states.

