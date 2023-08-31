Grants Pass School District announces new early learning program

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass School District 7 announced Thursday the launch of a new early learning program.

Known as Josephine County Early Works, the program is said to provide preschool-aged children with a foundation for their educational journey.

The school district says this fall, the program will offer free interactive playgrounds for 4 and 5-year-olds who will be entering kindergarten in fall of 2024.

Led by Annie Blanchard, the district’s Early Childhood Family Education Coordinator, the playgroups aim to create a supportive and stimulating environment for both children and parents.

In addition to playgroups, the school district says the program will offer various activities throughout the year, including parent workshops, library visits, story time, crafts, field trips, nutrition classes, and health and dental pre-screening services.

“Our comprehensive program aims to foster strong bonds between parents, children, and the community,” said Annie Blanchard. “By participating in these programs, parents have the opportunity to connect with other families and build lasting relationships with their child’s future elementary school peers.”

For more information about the Early Learning Program or to schedule interviews, contact the Grants Pass School District 7 Communications Specialist Kristin Hosfelt at 541-295-4087. You can also register online at www.grantspass.k12.or.us/teaching-learning/early-learning

