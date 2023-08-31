Attempted murder convict escapes Oregon State Hospital

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon State Police are looking for an escaped Oregon State Hospital patient said to be heading southbound on Interstate 5.

According to Police, Christopher Lee Pray, 39, was in custody at Multnomah County jail for multiple charges, including attempted aggravated murder, when he was transferred to Oregon State Hospital in Salem on August 30.

At around 10:45 p.m. August 30, OSP says Pray stole a while 2016 Dodge Caravan with license plat E265614 and dodged law enforcement southbound on Interstate 5.

Pray’s location is unknown at this time. He was last seen heading southbound on Interstate 5. At the time of his escape, he was fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together.

Pray was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has stitches on his upper lip and a “PRAY” tattoo on his right arm.

OSP says Pray is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Police ask the public to call 911 and report any sightings of Pray or the vehicle he was driving.

