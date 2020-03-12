Grants Pass School District suspends non-essential school activities

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School District is canceling non-essential school activities in accordance with recommendations from Oregon health officials.
Governor Kate Brown said effective March 13, schools in the state should cease all non-essential school-related activities in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
After Brown made her announcement, the Grants Pass School District said they’ve decided to suspend events that bring large groups of students, adults, and community members together.
The public will be denied entry to school-based sporting events with the exception of essential and authorized personnel.
The suspension will remain in place for 30 days.