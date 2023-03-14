Grants Pass school placed on ‘SECURE’ status for second time in two days

GRANTS PASS, Ore. –Police activity caused a local school to enter “SECURE” status for a second day in a row.

A spokesperson for Grants Pass School District 7 said on Monday, police officers were made aware of a “generic threat” on social media.

As a result, Grants Pass High School, South Middle School, and North Middle School were placed on “SECURE” status.

"As part of our SECURE protocol, we moved students indoors, out of hallways, locked outside doors and went about business as usual," the spokesperson said.

The person who made the threats was reportedly identified by investigators, but privacy laws prohibited GPSD7 from releasing any further information.

School resumed as normal Tuesday morning. However, at about 11:54 a.m., the Grants Pass Police Department asked North Middle High School and Highland Elementary to go into SECURE status yet again due to a fugitive that was believed to be in the area.

GPPD said at 1:45 p.m., the SECURE status was lifted after officers found and arrested Shawn Timothy Oleary, who was hiding in a shed on Northwest Blossom Drive.

He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for multiple felony warrants, possession of a gun, and possession of a felony quantity of fentanyl.

Officers said, “Though the securing of these campuses over the last two days may have caused some inconvenience and confusion, the Grants Pass Police Department thanks the community for their patience and understanding as we ensure the safety of our children.”

