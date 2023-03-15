Parts of Siskiyou County under evacuation warnings, flood watches

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– A large part of Siskiyou County was under a flood warning Monday.

It may even continue through the end of the week.

Siskiyou County has seen lots of rain already this week and could see some snow as well.

Officials are concerned about flooding potential in the McKinney burn scar.

Much of the Klamath River area is under an evacuation warning.

The office of emergency services said its not requiring anyone to leave yet.

But they said residents should leave if they feel uncomfortable because of the flooding risks.

Siskiyou County Emergency Manager Brian Schenone said, “as always, warning are just getting people to prepare, getting people to understand that there is a threat. If they’re not comfortable they can leave but it’s not mandatory. It’s not an evacuation order.”

Schenone said none of the major rivers in the area are expected to flood.

He said low-lying areas with creeks and storm drains have a higher potential of flooding and he wants residents to pay close attention.

Schenone said the Siskiyou County Sheriff, OES and Cal Fire will continue to provide updates on flood watches and evacuation zones.

The Red Cross has already deployed 10 volunteers to the area and more could be on the way.

