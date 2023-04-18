Grants Pass stabbing suspect arrested, victim in stable condition

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone during a fight at a Grants Pass gas station over the weekend.

The Grants Pass Police Department said at about 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, two groups of people who had been fighting at a party earlier in the evening began to fight again at a Chevron gas station near Redwood Highway and Ringuette Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they determined that during the confrontation, a man identified as Angel Rodriquez of Grants Pass, stabbed a juvenile male.

The juvenile was reportedly taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriquez was later found and arrested after a short vehicle chase. He was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempting to elude police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Grants Pass police.

