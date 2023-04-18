Settlement reached in Dominion v. Fox News lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) – The high-stakes defamation trial between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News reached a last-second settlement Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis told the jury, “The parties have resolved their case.”

The settlement was apparently brokered while the trial was on the brink of opening statements in Wilmington, Delaware.

After the jury was sworn in Tuesday, an unexplained hours-long delay paused proceedings in court, triggering speculation about a settlement.

The last-minute deal means the case is effectively over and won’t proceed to trial.

As a result, top Fox executives and on-air talent will not have to testify about alleged lies the network promoted on election fraud.

Dominion settled for $787 million a little less than half of the $1.6 billion in damages it had been seeking.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.