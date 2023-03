GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A warming shelter will open this weekend in Grants Pass due to cold weather in the forecast.

The United Community Action Network plans to open a temporary shelter Friday and Saturday at 531 Northeast F Street between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Services include food, bedding, and dry storage. The shelter is low barrier and doesn’t require any religious affiliation or drug testing to enter.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.