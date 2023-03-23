Burglary suspect arrested in Shady Cove

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with a series of unsolved burglaries.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday afternoon, a witness saw a man acting suspiciously in the 21000 block of Highway 62. He was reportedly trying to break into a local RV park’s front office.

When deputies responded, they detained the suspect and found out he had a total of eight outstanding warrants for his arrest.

After the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Michael Jonathan Barrett of Central Point, was searched, deputies said they found 14 grams of methamphetamine and over 43 grams of fentanyl along with multiple burglary tools.

JCSO said Barrett was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a schedule-two controlled substance.

According to JCSO, Barrett was linked to at least two unsolved burglary cases locally, including a Medford dental office and a Jacksonville computer store where he stole keys to other businesses.

