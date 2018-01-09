Grants Pass working on downtown revitalization

Grants Pass, Ore.– Some Grants Pass residents say the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown are working. The city council has been making changes to increase visitors to the area.
Those efforts include new lighting and incentive programs for businesses.
“I’ve noticed a lot more of like a community base too,” said Elijah Garcia, a Grants Pass high school student. “There’s been a lot of art walks, there’s been a lot of like downtown areas where they’ve closed off the street, had like things where people can sell vintage stuff.”
The city council will be meeting soon to discuss plans for 2018. One item on the agenda- improving parking.