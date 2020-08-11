Grass fire threatens Jacksonville homes

A small grass fire threatened Jacksonville homes just a couple hours ago.
A grass fire broke out earlier in the backyards of two Sursumcord Heights homes in east Jacksonville.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire has since been fully extinguished.
It says engines from Applegate, Jacksonville, and other stations were present.
Multiple helicopters were also dispatched to respond to the fire.
It says the cause is under investigation.
