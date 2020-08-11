Mental health team helps law enforcement

A nonprofit that works directly with law enforcement helped to save a life this weekend.
Options for Southern Oregon helps officers in Jackson and Josephine county handle mental health calls.
On Sunday, Grants Pass Police called on the nonprofit.
When a man shot his firearm in the air and said he was going to commit suicide.
Grants pass department of public safety says this is just the latest example of the nonprofit’s help to keep the community safe.
“Its extremely important. They have much more training and experience in the area of mental health than we do. Officers definitely receive training in those areas but its not as extensive so it’s very beneficial to have an expert there,” says Grants Pass Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Misty English.
Options for Southern Oregon says its services are available to any resident in Jackson or Josephine county.
You can visit optionsonline.org for more information.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.