Green in the lead for Jackson County district attorney race

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County will have a new district attorney next year.

DA Beth Heckert is retiring and throwing her support behind her number two, Chief Deputy DA Patrick Green.

Green only had one challenger in defense attorney Alyssa Bartholomew, who was a prosecutor in Washington State earlier in her career.

Deputy DA Green looks like he’ll be moving into the bigger office next year.

He has just under 53% of the vote.

Barring a dramatic shift in the numbers, Green said he’s ready to hit the ground running on a few issues when he takes over as DA.

“One of my advantages as a candidate is that I’m already in the office. I know how the office functions. I know how we interface with our community partners. I know where there’s areas for improvements already. I don’t have to learn any of that.”

Green said he wants to take advantage of the recent changes to Measure 110 to hold drug users accountable.

He also wants to be tougher on drug suppliers and use harsher sentences to deter them.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.