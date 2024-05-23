A hiker takes in the mountain view from the new Tallowbox Trail.
courtesy Applegate Siskiyou Alliance

New Trail Opens in the Applegate

Posted by Taylor Owen May 22, 2024

A new trail is open in the Applegate just in time for summer adventures.

You can hop on the new Tallowbox Trail for spectacular views of the Siskiyou Crest and Upper Applegate Watershed.

Additionally, rare flowers only found in the Applegate area can be spotted along the path. The trail also has an optional detour to the top of Tallowbox Mountain.

The Applegate Siskiyou Alliance worked with community partners and volunteers to shape the backcountry trail.

The path is described as relatively strenuous, spanning 4.2 miles one way and climbing 2,000 feet in elevation.

For the best directions to the trailhead, visit the Applegate Siskiyou Alliance’s website.

courtesy Applegate Siskiyou Alliance

