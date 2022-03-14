Group impersonating officers try to steal marijuana in Josephine County, deputies say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police believe a group of men impersonated officers and tried to steal marijuana in Josephine County over the weekend.

Investigators said on March 12, there was a 9-1-1 hang-up call from somewhere in the 700 block of Pyle Drive south of Grants Pass.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found several people tied up as others ran into the woods.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared about eight armed Hispanic males had previously arrived at the location wearing clothing that resembled law enforcement in an attempt to take hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

Deputies reportedly found a number of discarded items throughout the nearby area, including a ballistic vest, DEA hat, guns, and fake badges.

Following the incident, deputies were able to track down one suspect hiding in the woods. He was identified as 20-year-old Alan J. Lopez. He’s now facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, and impersonating a police officer.

All other suspects are reportedly still on the loose.

Residents in the area are being asked to keep an eye out for items in the area that could be evidence in this case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.