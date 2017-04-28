Gun owners report problems with CA assault rifle registration system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/CNN Newsource) – Gun owners looking to abide by the new California laws are hitting a major road block.
Assembly Bill 1135 and Senate Bill 880 became effective Jan. 1 of this year and part of the new law requires those who have “assault weapons” to register them by Jan. 1 2018.
But the website to do so isn’t working.
Many gun owners are frustrated and say it’s been months that they’ve been trying to register and can’t. They’re concerned that if it’s not resolved soon, there will be a mad dash to meet the deadline, only eight months away.
“They said it would be easily done through the internet, and that they won’t charge you more than $15 and that it was an easy process, but that’s not turned out to be the case,” said Sacramento gun owner John who didn’t wish to use his last name.
John says when he goes on the California Department of justice website to register online, he sees a message in red that reads in part: “The ability to register an assault weapon is not yet available. At this time, the regulations are still pending, however they should be effective in the very near future. Please continue to check the bureau of firearms website for updates.”
Gun store owner Josh Deaser said being in limbo is frustrating, especially given a January 1st deadline.
“As we go into the 5th month of the year, nothing in place, we to do what not to do.”
Deaser doesn’t understand the hold-up and questions the DOJ’s plan for working through regulations.
Deaser said, “The plan is there, the procedure is already there from the previous, so there isn’t a reason why it isn’t set up.”
The concern for gun owners is the serious consequences they could face if their assault weapon is not properly registered.
“The penalties for any gun law infractions are severe, and I don’t want to get close to having any infraction,” said Deaser.
A spokesperson for the California Department of Justice didn’t offer much and no timeframe, but simply said they are working through the regulations and will provide enough time for people to register.
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.