Gun shot halts emergency responders during weekend crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– New details about Saturday crash just on the outskirts of Grants Pass, this one involving a single vehicle.
Initial reports of a crash on Redwood Highway between Dawn and Arbor Ridge Drive had emergency crews racing to the scene. But while they were heading out there, reports came in of a gun shot forcing responders to stop.
While halting emergency responders can cost valuable time for people in need of help, officials say this specific protocol is important to follow. Gun shots may not always be common but dangerous situations of any kind are, and halting responders is done to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Drug activities, overdoses and things like that or just basically an assault, we just want to make sure we’re not putting any responders in harms way and making them become part of the problem,” said Battalion Chief Austin Prince, Rural Metro Fire.
In this case, Oregon State Police say further investigation revealed the driver of the car that crashed appeared to have taken their own life.
It’s unclear why the car crashed, though investigators are continuing to look into the incident.
NBC5 would like to remind our readers that help is available 24-7, 365 days a year.
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.