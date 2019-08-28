Gyda Fire update: estimated 55 acres, 100% lined

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Control lines around a wildfire that started in the Applegate Valley Tuesday night have been completed.
The Gyda Fire started at about 3:50 p.m. on August 27 in the 11000 block of Highway 238 between Applegate and Ruch.
Highway 238 was completely closed while crews started their initial attack on the fire. However, the highway was conditionally reopened a couple of hours later.
As crews fought the Gyda Fire, two outbuildings were damaged as 12 homes were defended by firefighters.
By 6:10 p.m., air tankers were able to line the fire with retardants as crews and bulldozers worked to reinforce those lines.
Structural protection crews remained at the scene to make sure there was no further damage to the homes and buildings that were threatened.
On Wednesday morning, the fire was considered 100% lined an estimated 55 acres. Subsequent GPS mapping may change that estimate.
Crews will remain on scene Wednesday to monitor any hot spots.