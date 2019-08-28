Man arrested for allegedly asking for nude photos from underage girl

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit nude photos from an underage girl.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said for the last few weeks, they had been investigating 46-year-old Christopher Robert Nettifee. The inquiry started after officers received a complaint that Nettifee was contacting juvenile girls online.
According to detectives, they determined Nettifee was sending “graphic” photographs of himself to an underage girl. He was also asking the girl to send him nude photos in return, police allege.
Nettifee was arrested on August 27 in the 1500 block of Boundary Drive. Jail records show he was booked for attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit material and online sexual corruption of a minor.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to remind parents to become familiar with the different social media sites and apps their children are using,” police said after the arrest. “For parents interested in seeking out information related to these sites and apps, you can find information on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Website.”