Hailstorm kills Colorado zoo animals, injures visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/CNN) – Families trying to enjoy the afternoon at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado were caught off guard when huge hail pummeled the area.
The injuries were so bad, five people had to be taken to the hospital. Nine others were treated at the zoo by paramedics.
Zoo guest Brandon Montoya said, “We did see a few people in the gift shop. They were down laying on the ground and you could see the ambulances around.”
Those who were unharmed by the hail couldn’t say the same about their cars. The hail damage was massive, windshields warped and busted in, and dents all over the hood of the cars.
Kathi Gorrell was stranded at the zoo and said, “It broke my heart, the boys were crying because their toys are in there, their stuffies that they’ve grown up with are in there and they’re probably filled with glass.”
City buses were called in to get everyone to a safe place.
Folks were greeted by American Red Cross volunteers while they tried to figure out how to get home without their cars.
Out of the more than 700 animals at the zoo, staff said two have died—a vulture and a duck. Several more are injured.
The zoo will be closed while they assess the damage done to their buildings.