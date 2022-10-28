Halloween safety tips from Ashland Fire & Rescue

ASHLAND, Ore.– With Halloween just around the corner, Ashland Fire and Rescue is offering tips on how to stay safe over the holiday.

When you’re out trick or treating, there will be extra traffic in neighborhoods, so make sure to drive safely.

Bring a flashlight or wear reflective gear to make sure other people and cars can see you.

Make sure to park in a safe place and be patient when crossing streets.

Battalion Chief Kelly Burns said, “we want you to have a safe and happy Halloween and just adding a little extra patience, a little extra kindness sometimes if people are getting in your way. Just take a breath, have some fun and have a happy Halloween.”

Burns also said keeping open flames like jack o lanterns away from flammable objects is important.

He said plugging too many lights into the same outlet can also start fires.