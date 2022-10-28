Cyber Center starting e-sports league

PHOENIX, Ore.– The Cyber Center E-Sports Gaming Lounge in Phoenix is starting an e-sports league next week.

Players can sign up for teams of up to three to play Rocket League on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This is the first time Cyber Center has hosted a league for any game.

Its owner said they’re looking to add more games in the future.

“We’d love to do Valorant or League of Legends. Basically anything people want to play, we just started with Rocket League,” Owner Anthony Kaiserman said, “but hopefully we can get more people involved and create bigger teams and go from there.”

Kaiserman said he wants to start e-sports teams at local high schools in the future.

Sign-ups for the league are available on Cyber Center’s Facebook page and their website.