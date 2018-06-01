Hawaii eruptions compounding housing crisis

PAHOA, HI (KGMB/CNN) – Amid ongoing eruptions from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, hundreds of Big Island residents are scrambling to find places to go.
Multiple agencies and non-profit organizations are on the ground working to solve the housing crisis, but money is an issue.
One local councilwoman said the financial impact from lost property tax revenues and unanticipated overtime is already in the millions.
The Timko family is among the many struggling to find a place to go.
“There is no home,” Lanipuna Gardens evacuee Vera Timko said, “It got taken away like all the other homes and right now we don’t know.”
County officials say they’re looking at permanent shelter solutions since the current shelters lack many necessary facilities.