Hazard mitigation crew heads to Chetco Bar Fire

Brookings, Ore. – A special team is responding to the Chetco Bar Fire to begin their assessment of the burned-out areas in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness.
The U.S. Forest Service said a Burned Area Emergency Response team–or BAER–will arrive this weekend to identify and mitigate any risks to human life, safety, property or critical natural and cultural resources. The primary purpose of the team is to assess and prevent damage from future rain events on areas burned by the fire.
They’ll use field surveys and scientific models to assess watersheds on all lands within the approximately 191,000 acre boundary of the Chetco Bar Fire. From there, the team will determine what areas need treatment.
The team will also check for any risks that may exist on private lands and work with individual land owners.
As of Friday morning, the Chetco Bar Fire stood at 97% contained with wet weather expected in the near future.