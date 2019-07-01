Hazmat teams respond to Facebook mailing facility

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KNTV) – Sarin was possibly discovered at a Facebook mailing facility in California Monday.
A machine at a Facebook mailing facility in Menlo Park alerted employees Monday that a package might contain sarin, according to fire officials.
No employees have been exposed to the substance.
The CDC defines sarin as a “human-made chemical warfare agent classified as a nerve agent.”
Facebook runs all of its mail and packages through a machine that can detect dangerous substances.
A Facebook spokesperson said several buildings in the area were initially evacuated, but only one building remains evacuated at this time, as the others were deemed safe.