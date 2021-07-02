Health advisory issued in Siskiyou County due to smoke

YREKA, Calif. – Smoke from recent fires is triggering a health advisory for Siskiyou County.
Sensitive groups, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to take the following steps to reduce exposure to smoke:
- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.
- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
- Be active outdoors when the air quality is better.
Siskiyou County Health and Human Services said you can visit http://www.airnow.gov to find the air quality in your area.
For more information about how you can protect yourself from smoke, visit http://wwww.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm