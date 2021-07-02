Home
Salt Fire 5,043 acres, 5% contained

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – A fire burning in the Shasta Trinity National Forest near Interstate 5 has grown to over 5,000 acres in size.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Salt Fire was seen burning near Shasta Lake east of Interstate 5 near the Salt Creek exit.

Evacuations were ordered in the area as I-5 was temporarily shut down due to the fire. It was reopened a couple of hours after the shutdown, but there were lane restrictions in effect until Friday morning.

At last report, the Salt Fire was 5,043 acres and 5% contained.

Firefighters will work to secure the western edge of the fire along the I-5 corridor and reduce further threats to property and structures.

For the latest evacuation warnings and orders, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7587/

For the latest traffic updates, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

