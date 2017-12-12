Health insurance deadline this Friday; are you covered?

Medford, Ore.– You only have a few more days to sign up for marketplace health insurance. Locally, agencies say they’re seeing a surge in people looking for help.
The Insurance Lounge in Medford says it’s seen an increase in people coming in asking questions.
According to employees there, some people aren’t sure which plans are best for their families. They’re coming to experts for help.
The Insurance Lounge says it’s especially important to ask questions this year because the window to enroll is shorter than it has been in the past.
One thing you don’t want to do is get overwhelmed and fail to sign up.
“What if something that goes on that you weren’t predicting to happen and medical care isn’t cheap,” said Nathan Coyle, an insurance concierge with Insurance Lounge. “You’re stuck in the hospital for a few days without an insurance policy, you could be stuck footing the entire bill yourself.”
The Insurance Lounge has offices in both Medford and Grants Pass and still has openings to talk out your options.
While the last day to sign up for marketplace insurance is Friday, there is an effort at the congressional level to extend the deadline.
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden sent a letter to the feds today asking leaders to move the deadline to January 31st.