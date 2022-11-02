Health officials report presumptive case of monkeypox in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – A case of presumptive monkeypox has been reported in Jackson County.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 2, Jackson County Public Health said the first presumptive case of monkeypox infection in the county was detected in an adult resident of Jackson County.

JCPH said, “The case is still being investigated, but the risk to the community appears to be extremely low.”

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder and rarely fatal.

Health officials say the growth rate of the monkeypox outbreak is slowing. JCPH attributes the decline in cases to many factors, including vaccination and behavior change.

You can read JCPH’s entire monkeypox virus update HERE.