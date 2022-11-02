Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC/WTVJ) – Circuit Judge Elizabeth Schere formally sentenced Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz to life in prison without parole on Wednesday.

Cruz’s two-day sentencing hearing officially came to an end after a jury spared the now 24-year-old from the death penalty last month.

Judge Schere handed down the sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole to the dismay of victims and their families.

Cruz will have 30 days to appeal the judgment and sentence of the court.

He is also ineligible “to benefit in any way as far as monies are concerned” for the crimes he committed during the 2018 shooting that left 17 people dead, according to Judge Schere.

The judge highlighted that Cruz is to serve all 34 counts of the indictment consecutively.

Judge Schere said, “I am ordering that all 34 counts of the indictment for each sentence is to run consecutive. That is one after another. I’m ordering all mandatory court costs. All costs of prosecution. I’m ordering the costs of incarceration of the defendant by the Broward sheriff’s office. I’m also imposing a public defender fee pursuant to Florida Statute. I’m ordering restitution for each victim as previously named in rounds one through 34 of the indictment with the specific amount to be determined at a later time.”

Judge Schere ordered the Department of Corrections to garnish Cruz’s commissary account until all of his restitution, court costs and costs of the sheriff’s office are paid in full.