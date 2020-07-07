‘Heart and Hope’ nonprofit brings music to elderly online

ASHLAND, Ore.– An Ashland non-profit has been providing therapeutic music to the elderly and people with special needs for nearly 15 years.
With the emergence of the COVID crisis, they’ve been unable to play music for those who need it.
“It’s more than just playing the music. We form relationships with people and that’s what we’re looking to do,” said Donny Roze, executive director of Heart and Hope Music.
For years, Heart and Hope Music has been performing for some of those who need it most. Through interaction and song, the group plays music as therapy for the elderly and those with special needs.
“And it’s been shown that even in the depths of Alzheimer’s, very deep Alzheimers, music is still a part of your brain,” said Roze.
Roze says it’s amazing to see the reactions they receive from the music. However, since COVID struck, they’ve been unable to perform.
“Driving along the road at 60 miles per hour and then we hit 0. The stop sign came up and we’re not allowed to go to adult foster care homes, assisted living, memory care.”
Now the organization is starting to try something new. While they’re not allowed to play in person, Roze says the non-profit is bringing interactive music sessions online.
With the help of some grants, the hope is this new online program can still play the music.
“That time when they’re absorbing the music and remembering it brings forth something that’s hard to get any other way,” said Roze.
Any artists are welcome to join. The organization is looking for volunteers to help with the live feeds as well.
It’s also set up a fundraiser to help with the online program expenses to help with streaming. To learn more about the fundraiser, you can click here.
You can also reach out to Donny Roze at [email protected]
