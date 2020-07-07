Home
Klamath Falls fire leads to arson arrest

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is in jail on arson charges after allegedly setting his girlfriend’s camp trailer on fire.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 Monday afternoon at a home on Hager Way.

Investigators say 26 year old Robert Lee Martinez set fire to his girlfriend’s trailer.

“The suspect and the victim were known to each other.”  Explains Lieutenant Randall P. Swan of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.  “Apparently had a relationship that was not going very well.”

Lt. Swan says Martinez was identified by the victim.  “An off-duty Malin City Police officer, with their reserve unit was driving past – he saw what was going on, and assisted in apprehending the suspect.”  An officer with nearby Klamath Community College also assisted with the arrest.

Smoke from the fire forced a temporary shutdown of Highway 39.

The trailer fire damaged two nearby homes.

“The trailer was a total loss.”  Swan confirmed.  “Two homes that were close by got several thousand dollars of damage.”

There were no injuries.

Charges against Martinez include first and second degree arson, criminal mischief, and reckless burning.

