Hearts With A Mission gear up for grand opening of new youth shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hearts With A Mission is getting ready to open the doors of a new youth shelter this week.
The non-profit has the only emergency youth shelter for homeless and at-risk youth in Medford. The new shelter will house 16 kids at a time ages 10-17 and has more space for their families and staff to interact.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Bryan Wenzel, Case Manager with Hearts With A Mission. “The kids are really excited about this. It’s optimized for working with kids from this age group, it’s a lot more direct line of sight which is going to make that supervision piece a lot easier, we have a lot more offices here.”
The non-profit’s old building will become a transitional living facility for young adults aged 18-22.
The new youth shelter is located at 517 Edwards St., Medford, OR 97501.
The Grand Opening will take place on Thursday, December 5th from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Ribbon cutting will be at 12:30.
To learn more about Hearts With A Mission, visit heartswithamission.org
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]