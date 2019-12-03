Home
Hearts With A Mission gear up for grand opening of new youth shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hearts With A Mission is getting ready to open the doors of a new youth shelter this week.

The non-profit has the only emergency youth shelter for homeless and at-risk youth in Medford. The new shelter will house 16 kids at a time ages 10-17 and has more space for their families and staff to interact.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Bryan Wenzel, Case Manager with Hearts With A Mission.  “The kids are really excited about this. It’s optimized for working with kids from this age group, it’s a lot more direct line of sight which is going to make that supervision piece a lot easier, we have a lot more offices here.”

The non-profit’s old building will become a transitional living facility for young adults aged 18-22.

The new youth shelter is located at 517 Edwards St., Medford, OR 97501.

The Grand Opening will take place on Thursday, December 5th from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Ribbon cutting will be at 12:30.

To learn more about Hearts With A Mission, visit heartswithamission.org

 

