Hellgate hiring for upcoming season

Grants Pass, Ore. — Hellgate Jetboat Excursions is preparing for the summer season. Right now, it’s hiring positions and hoping for a smoke-free summer.
The president of Hellgate said he can’t reveal a lot about the upcoming season. But, he can promise people can be excited for a great season to come. Hellgate said though it did cancel a number of rides last summer because of smoke, it doesn’t plan to add any rides this year.
The company starts running boats each year on May 1, as long as weather allows. While summer is still months away, Hellgate is already starting the hiring process for the upcoming season.
“People are going to be friendly, outgoing – they’re going to want to make sure that people have an amazing time and that’s really what our team does and they do a great job of it. It’s easy to fit in if that’s the type of person you are,” said Travis Hamlyn. president of Hellgate Jetboat Excursions.
Returning staff will come back to the Rogue Valley April 1 and training will begin. Meanwhile, Hellgate said it’s looking to hire in all departments – including boat pilots, dining staff, and reservations.
If you’re interested in applying to work for the company this summer, Hellgate will be hosting a job fair at Hellgate’s Grants Pass office on March 30 from 4-5 p.m. and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.