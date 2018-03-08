ODOT progressing on Caveman Bridge improvements

Grants Pass, Ore. — Crews are continuing to work on Caveman Bridge improvements. The Oregon Department of Transportation said part of the improvements include extending the sidewalk by three inches, making it two feet and 11 inches wide. ODOT said this will help make the bridge more ADA accessible.
If you’re traveling around that area – a reminder, the sidewalk is closed and orange speed limits signs are posted to remind you to drive slowly and cautiously, as crews are working close to the roadway.
