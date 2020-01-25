Home
‘Hellgate Jetboat Excursions’ expands to Sacramento

‘Hellgate Jetboat Excursions’ expands to Sacramento

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — ‘Hellgate Jetboat Excursions’ will be opening an operation in old town Sacramento this March.

President Travis Hamlyn says it’s a project that’s been in the works for 7 years.

The company first expanded to the Portland area more than 20 years ago when it opened ‘Willamette Jetboat Excursions.’

Although Sacramento doesn’t have white water like the Rogue River, Hamlyn says this excursion will have great historical points.

“The tower bridge is an icon that’s been there for years,” said Hamlyn. “They also have shipwrecks and confluences like the American River, the Feather River, they have different bridges with lots of history… all the way down to sugar mills and things like that.”

With warmer temperatures in California, Hamlyn says it’s possible they could have a longer season with jetboats running from March through November.

He says they will continue to expand and will look at operations in other states as well.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »