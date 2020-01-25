Home
Local veterinarian steps in after death of Siskiyou Co. vet

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local veterinarian is lending a helping hand after the tragic death of another vet in Siskiyou County.

31-year-old Yreka veterinarian Dakota Woodard was found dead by deputies last week after being shot in the chest with a rifle, just South of Dorris.

The sheriff’s office says there isn’t any evidence of foul play or a suicide attempt and says Dr. Woodard may have fallen.

This week, Siskiyou County non-profit ‘The Siskiyou Spay Neuter Program’ (SNIP) asked Ashland veterinarian Dr. Aiden Costello to step in for dr. Woodard and spay and neuter pets.

“I feel as an obligation as a veterinarian, to help out in this circumstance to make sure these pet owners and the animals themselves are not being neglected or left to the side.”

Right now, Dr. Costello says around 50 pets are scheduled to get the procedure.

He says the animals will be coming up to Ashland as soon as next week.

