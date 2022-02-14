Here’s how the Oregon athletes competing at the Winter Olympics did this weekend

BEIJING, China (KGW) — At least four Oregon athletes will be in action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this weekend. The men’s giant slalom competition starts Saturday and three local athletes will have the chance to go for a medal. Oregon athletes will also be on the mountain in downhill alpine skiing and snowboarding big air.

Here’s everything you need to know about the local athletes competing this weekend.

Men’s giant slalom

Three Oregon athletes competed in giant slalom on Saturday: Tommy Ford of Bend, Luke Winters of Gresham and Asa Miller of Portland.

Ford placed 19th after his first run, good enough to make the top 30 and qualify for the second run and final run. He he finished 12th in the final, missing the podium.

Winters and Miller did not advance to the second run.

The event marks Ford’s first competitive race since he suffered a serious knee injury more than one year ago. Ford is a three-time Olympian. He finished in 20th place in slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Ford also competed at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver where he finished 26th.

Winters made his Olympic debut in giant slalom Saturday. He skied out on his first run and did not race in a second run. Most recently, Winters cracked into the top 10 at the first slalom race of 2022 in Switzerland. Winters

Miller made his second Olympic appearance in giant slalom Saturday. He stumbled early in the first run and registered a Did Not Finish. He is the only athlete representing the Philippines at the Winter Olympics. Miller placed 70th in PyeongChang.

Jackie Wiles hits the slopes in downhill

Jackie Wiles took part in training runs in women’s downhill Saturday evening. She will compete in the final medal event Monday at 7 p.m. The Portland native was named to Team USA in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and finished 26th in downhill. Wiles had to miss the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang due to an injury.

Event times: Final medal event at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14

Sean FitzSimons competes in Big Air

Sean FitzSimons of Hood River competed in qualifying runs in Big Air Sunday night. He scored 53.25 in his first run and 68.75 in the second. FitzSimons finished in 17th place. He needed to get into the top 12 in order to reach the final event. FitzSimons already competed in slopestyle in Beijing and finished in 12th place. The 21-year-old recently earned a World Cup title after placing first in the 2022 Laax Open SS.

