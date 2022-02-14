Russian skating star Kamila Valieva cleared to compete

BEIJING, China (CNN) – The crisis in Ukraine may be front and center in international affairs, but another story is sweeping the headlines in Russia after figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to continue competing at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

The ruling came from an international court after she tested positive for a banned heart medication back in December.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov welcomed the move, saying that all Russians were cheering for Valieva and hoping that she would go on to win at the games.

The games are taking place against an atmosphere of heightened international political attention and tensions with Russian officials even going so far as to claim that they believe that the tensions over Ukraine are being stirred up by the West in an attempt to cast a pall over the Olympic Games in Beijing.

But as the world’s eyes remain on the game and Russians continue to cheer for Valieva, she will be going on to compete in the women’s individual competition, which is slated to begin on Tuesday.