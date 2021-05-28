Home
HHS asks for extra $2B to care for migrant kids

HHS asks for extra $2B to care for migrant kids

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Health and Human Services Department is asking for more funding to care for migrant children.

The Administration for Children and Families requested $3.3 billion in its fiscal year 2022 budget request.

That’s two billion dollars more for its unaccompanied children program than it requested for the last fiscal year.

The office is a part of the HHS and it’s tasked with caring for migrant children.

The request comes as a record number of unaccompanied children cross the southern border into the U.S.

Government data reports, as of May 26th, the HHS was caring for more than 17,000 children.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »