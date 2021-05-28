Suspect caught on camera defacing Grants Pass P.D.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was caught on camera defacing the new Grants Pass Police Department.
Police said early Friday morning, Kraig Toothman was seen drawing on the frame of the department’s front door with a red marker. He was caught on camera but left before police realized what happened.
A few hours later, Toothman returned to the department to use a restroom.
Toothman was immediately recognized from surveillance footage and he was arrested for criminal mischief and a parole violation. He reportedly still had the red marker on him when he was taken into custody.
“If you’re going to deface city property (at the new police department no less), it helps when you look at the camera first so we can identify you!” police said after the incident.
According to officers, there’s been an increase in graffiti incidents throughout Grants Pass. “We don’t always get this lucky with surveillance video,” police said, “so please keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity.”